Family sues south suburban day care center over baby’s death

LANSING, Ill. — The family of a 10-month-old boy who died at a Lansing day care center is suing the facility over their son's death.

Vincent "Tre" Edward Clark III was found unresponsive in the basement of Learn-N-Play All Day Home Childcare on April 9.

Lawyers for the Clark family said a day care worker put Trey down for a nap in the basement without any visual or audio monitoring system.

More than two hours passed before a worker went down to the basement and found Tre unresponsive and not breathing.

Tre was rushed to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Clark's attorneys say the tragedy was completely avoidable

Representatives of the day care center have not responded to the wrongful death lawsuit.