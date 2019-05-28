Jason Goch joins Sports Feed on Tuesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Memorial Day holiday has come and gone, and the baseball teams in the Windy City have reached the end of their first third of the season.

Both the Cubs and White Sox are about where you thought they would be in their 2019 season - with the north siders competing for a NL Central title and the White Sox showing moderate progress in the rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Bears are back in the spotlight not only because of OTA workouts but their upcoming 100th-anniversary reunion at the beginning of June.

Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio joined Sports Feed to discuss all three teams with Josh Frydman on Tuesday, and you can watch their discussion in the video above or below.