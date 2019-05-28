Teen mother, 5-month-old daughter missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side

Posted 8:56 AM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26AM, May 28, 2019

CHICAGO — Police say a teenage mother and her infant daughter are missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Mayra Osorio, 16, and Samara, 5 months, were last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of West School in the city’s Cragin neighborhood.

Mayra is described as Hispanic, black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve jacket and black pants. Police said Osorio has depression.

Samara has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.