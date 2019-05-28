× Teen mother, 5-month-old daughter missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Police say a teenage mother and her infant daughter are missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Mayra Osorio, 16, and Samara, 5 months, were last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of West School in the city’s Cragin neighborhood.

Mayra is described as Hispanic, black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve jacket and black pants. Police said Osorio has depression.

Samara has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.