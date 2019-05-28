× Pitching leads the White Sox to a pair of wins over the Royals on Tuesday

CHICAGO – It was a day with some extra duty for both teams taking the grass at Guaranteed Rate Field thanks to Mother Nature’s fury on Monday afternoon.

The White Sox and Royals first had to restart their game from the day before in the fifth inning, and when that was done, they’d play again for a full nine-inning game in hopes of beating some major rains entering the Chicago area.

Luckily the home team’s pitching was up to the task, and outside of winning inning in the nightcap, it was as good as you could get.

Rick Renteria saw his pitchers not allow a run in the final four innings of the continued game late in the afternoon, as a walk-off hit by Yolmer Sanchez gave the White Sox a 2-1 win. Despite allowing a three-run homer in the first inning, Lucas Giolito was superb again, not allowing another run in his final seven innings of the game as his team rallied back for a 4-3 victory.

The efforts snapped a three-game losing streak and improved the White Sox to 25-29 on the season.

With Ivan Nova out after pitching five innings on Monday, a trio of pitchers kept the Royals hitters off the board in the continued game. Aaron Bummer allowed just one run in his two innings, with Evan Marshall and Alex Colume failing to allow a hit in each of their innings. The latter would come home with the victory in the bottom of the ninth after the White Sox loaded the bases with just one out. Sanchez gave the team their first win of the day with a single past drawn-in defenders into center field.

Such luck appeared to have run out in the first inning of Game 2 when Alex Gordon smacked a three-run homer of Giolito in the first inning after he allowed a walk and a single. After that, the starter was dominant, just as he had been in his last few starts, striking out ten batters over the next seven innings without a walk and just one hit allowed.

Giolito’s offense chipped away at the lead as the White Sox scraped three runs together in the third on a single and a pair of sacrifice flys. Charlie Tilson gave the team the lead for good in the fourth with a single to center, and then Giolito did the rest. Colume would come on in the ninth and work a perfect inning with two strikeouts, adding a save to his victory from Game 1, in a day that belonged to the White Sox pitchers.