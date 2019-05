Woman, 24, dies after shielding baby with her body during shooting on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman shot as she held a baby on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning shielded the child with her body, police said, and later died from her wounds.

According to police, the woman, identified as Brittney Hill, was holding her 1-year-old baby girl as she spoke with acquaintances on the 1200 Block of North Mason Avenue Tuesday morning. Then around 8:50 a.m., two men exited a silver Chevy Impala and fired shots at the group.

The first shot struck the 24-year-old in the upper torso, according to police, and she sought cover behind cars parked nearby with the baby.

"She moved towards the rear of a parked vehicle and fell to the ground and laid over her child to shield her," said CPD Officer Michelle Tannehill, Office of Communications.

After the shooting, a group of "unknown" civilians took the woman to West Suburban Hospital, Tannehill said, where she was later pronounced dead.

Community activist Ja'Mal Green was a friend of Hill's and said she is a hero who loved her children — she was a mother of two. Green and Hill went to high school together and never lost touch.

While police believe Hill was not the intended target, they said the incident was likely not random.

"This is not a random act of violence, unfortunately, police are investigating - it could be possibly have been a targeted incident due to gang conflicts and retaliations in the area," Tannehill said.

Area North detectives are viewing surveillance and video footage and photos as the investigation continues, Tannehill said.

No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Video: Police discuss a fatal shooting in Logan Square and the fatal shooting of a woman in North Austin Tuesday morning