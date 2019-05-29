× Lightfoot to preside over first city council meeting as Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over her first city council meeting Wednesday.

The new mayor has already set an urgent tone ahead of the meeting, and it is a session with change on tap right out of the gate.

Mayor Lightfoot talked about that and the host of challenges she wants to tackle as she addressed a packed City Club event on Tuesday.

Monday will bring the first look at the newly elected city council, where the mayor got to try out the podium last week.

The chamber will see the return of many incumbents Wednesday, along with about a dozen new aldermen. The council is also expected to vote on a new rules package requiring recusals when there are conflicts of interest.

Right after her inauguration last week, Mayor Lightfoot signed an executive order to limit power by getting rid of aldermanic prerogative. She told the City Club that has reinforced segregation in Chicago.

There is already some pushback over the new mayor’s aim to change up council committees and how they are structured. But she expects that her picks to chair committees will get the needed votes.

If approved, the rules changes will also bring the live streaming of both full council and even committee meetings starting this fall.