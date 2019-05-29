Line drive off bat of Cubs Albert Almora Jr strikes fan in Houston

HOUSTON — The results Cubs’ series finale against the Astros at Minute Maid Park took a back seat to the condition of a fan who was struck by a line drive in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game.

A hit off the bat of Albert Almora Jr. went screaming into the left field seats near the dugout and appeared to hit a young fan sitting the front rows.

The Cubs’ center fielder reacted just seconds after the hit when he saw where the ball went, and immediately went to a knee as he was visibly shaken by the incident.

The game was stopped for about two minutes as stadium personnel attended to the fan, with players from each team taking a knee.

After the game, the Astros confirmed that a young fan was struck by a ball and taken to a local hospital, but had no other details. According to the Houston Chronicle, who cited an eyewitness, a young child was rushed up the stairs immediately after the line drive went into the stands.

No official condition for the person hit has been given.

While he stayed in the game, Almora remained emotional over the incident, and after the bottom of the fourth inning, he ran over to a security officer near where the ball went into the stands to check out the condition of the person hit. He then became emotional and hugged the officer before being led to the dugout by teammates Jason Heyward and Javier Baez.