Man wanted for murder in drug-related robbery in Waukegan

Posted 12:07 PM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, May 29, 2019

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in the far north suburbs are searching for a man they say shot and killed another man during a drug-related robbery.

Waukegan police say 41-year-old Donyelle Roberts is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first degree murder.

Officers responded to a home in September 2018 for a call of shots fired, and discovered a male victim on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Roberts shot and killed the man during a drug robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Criminal Investigations Tip Line: 847-360-9001.

