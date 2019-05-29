Mitchell Trubisky, Khalil Mack were part of Chris Emma’s discussion on the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The two biggest names on the Bears were front and center for reporters to speak to on Wednesday afternoon.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and linebacker Khalil Mack will play a major part in helping the Bears get where they want to go during the 2019 season. Their road to do so continues this spring with OTA workouts at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score is one of those reporters who were there on Wednesday to talk with the pair and he discussed what they said on Sports Feed on Wednesday evening. He talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about them along with other storylines from early in OTAs.

To watch Chris' segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.