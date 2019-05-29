Suit: Boy, 8, handcuffed by Chicago police during raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There are new allegations of excessive use of force against the Chicago Police Department.

A pre-dawn raid in March is the subject of a federal civil right lawsuit filed against the city of Chicago.

A South Side family with young children alleges that a Chicago police SWAT team and tactical officers pointed assault rifles at their faces, and handcuffed an 8-year-old in the freezing rain for a half an hour.

The raid took place in a home on the the 8900 block of South Laflin Street on the South Side.

Alberta Wilson, who lives there with her three children, says her family was jolted out of bed before 6 a.m. by a loud explosion set off by SWAT and tactical officers to gain entry.

The suit says police used “unnecessary and excessive force,” shouted profanities and insults at the family through a bullhorn and pointed assault weapons at the children’s faces at close range.

The family's attorney, Al Hofeld Jr., says police were executing a search warrant for illegal weapons, but no weapons were found.

The Chicago Police Department and City Law Department have not commented on the suit.