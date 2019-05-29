Tim Anderson has the final say in the White Sox win over the Royals

CHICAGO – In the second inning, it looked like the tempers might flare again when it came to Royals’ pitchers and Tim Anderson.

In the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday night, in his first at-bat, the shortstop was hit in the front of the helmet with the first pitch from Glenn Sparkman. It immediately brought back memories of the game on April 17th, when Anderson was hit by Brad Kellar in the sixth inning of the game in Chicago, which cleared both benches and resulted in suspensions on both sides.

This hit by pitch of Anderson resulted in an ejection of Sparkman, and while there were some arguments from the Royals over the decision, emotions remained in check the rest of the way. Whether the pitch was intentional or not was certainly up for debate, but in the end, the man who got hit would have the final say.

Capping off a wildly up-and-down game for both sides, Anderson’s RBI double gave the White Sox the lead for good in the 8th inning of an 8-7 win over Kansas City Wednesday night that gives the White Sox a rare sweep in 2019. It was the only hit of the night for the shortstop and came when the White Sox needed it after dropping a six-run lead over the course of the previous three innings.

But it ends up a notch in the win column for Rick Renteria’s team, who creep to within three games of .500 after the victory.