VIDEO: White Sox employee throws hilarious ceremonial first pitch

CHICAGO — A White Sox employee’s ceremonial first pitch made the rounds on social media with some calling it both hilarious, and one of the worst of all time.

White Sox employee Mary Ruich got the chance to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals — an honor for many people who never get to step foot in a Major League field.

Ruich got the chance to throw the first pitch because she earned the team’s Employee of the Homestand award.

Her moment on the mound certainly produced memories — and a little social media fame as well. Deadspin said the pitch was a contender for one of the worst of all time.

"Now, the key to this game is keeping your eye on the ball." pic.twitter.com/qZKAt6GSKk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

Ruich’s first pitch went nearly sideways instead of toward the plate and struck team photographer Darren Georgia’s camera, who was standing about 10 feet off to the side.

The moment was first featured on the Royals and White Sox telecast before making its way to Twitter, where Ruich’s pitch became the latest viral moment from a first pitch.

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

Georgia’s picture of the moment was put up on Twitter later that evening, showing the moment just before the pitch struck him on the shoulder. He wasn’t hurt and Ruich came off the mound in good spirits after a quite memorable first pitch.