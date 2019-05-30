Bears TE Trey Burton will miss OTA workouts due to sports hernia surgery

LAKE FOREST – For the most part, the Bears have had some great luck when it comes to injuries in the Matt Nagy era.

Major ailments escaped the team for most of the 2018 season and so far during the OTA workouts at Halas Hall. But one player hasn’t enjoyed the best of luck when it comes to the injury bug, and that will put him out of activities for this spring.

On Wednesday, Matt Nagy confirmed that tight end Trey Burton underwent surgery to fix a sports hernia, which will keep him out for the remainder of the OTA workouts. The coach is confident that the tight end, who is entering his second year with the team, will be ready to go by the start of training camp in July.

“No need for us to keep dragging this thing out, let’s get the thing right,” said Nagy of the decision to have Burton undergo the procedure. “We feel like we’ve done that.”

It continued a rough injury 2019 so far for Burton, who missed the Bears’ Wild Card game against the Eagles, his former team, with a groin injury. It popped up within 24 hours of the game, and his presence was missed in a 16-15 loss that abruptly ended what was a breakout season for the team.

Burton posted career highs across the board as he got his shot to be a No. 1 tight end in Matt Nagy’s offense in 2018. He caught 54 passes on 76 targets for 569 yards and six touchdowns, all which were career-bests. Thanks to his work off the field, Burton was named the Bears’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.