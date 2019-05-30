Chicago police release hundreds of documents in Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has released hundreds of documents relating to the Jussie Smollett case.

Police said the files include 460-plus pages of case reports, arrest files and supplementary files. You can read them below:

Police said they are working on releasing additional materials such as handwritten detective notes, subpoena records and surveillance videos. They say they hope to have that completed in the coming weeks.

Smollett had been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for staging and lying about a hate crime. Those charges were then abruptly dropped.

