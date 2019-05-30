Cubs sign outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league deal: Report

CHICAGO – Four years ago in Colorado, he was a Silver Slugger Award winner, and he made the All-Star Game in 2016 for the third time in his career.

But over the last two seasons with the Rockies, his production slowed, and by the end of the 2018 season, he was done with the team he’d spent the last decade with in Major League Baseball.

Now Carlos Gonzalez is getting his second chance in 2019 to catch on with a team, though it will have to start outside of the Friendly Confines.

Per multiple reports on Thursday, the Cubs have signed the veteran outfielder to a minor league contract. The move was first reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN but has yet to be confirmed by the club.

Gonzalez spent the first two months of this season with the Indians, but could never find a rhythm at the plate in 30 games in Cleveland. He hit .210 with two homers and seven RBI, striking out 33 times in 105 plate appearance while walking just ten times. He was designated for assignment on May 22nd and cleared waivers four days later, opening up the chance for him to sign with the Cubs.

It’s a far cry from the performance of the outfielder in the first part of the decade when he was an All-Star in 2012, 2013 and 2015, a Gold Glove winner in 2010, 2012, and 2013, with Sliver Slugger Awards coming in 2010 & 2015. Gonzalez led the National League in batting with an average of .336 in 2010 and hit over .280 six times in a Rockies uniform. He showed his power in 2015, hitting a career-high 40 homers, following that up with an All-Star appearance the next year.

Gonzalez made his debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2008.