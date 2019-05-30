JJ Stankevitz discusses the Bears as offseason workouts continue on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's very hard to figure out how good the team can be when they're going through just a few offseason workouts.

Hence observations during the team's workouts and what players say about progress has to be taken in the proper perspective over the next few months. Things will become clearer when the team heads to Bourbonnais in July, the preseason in August, and, of course, the season opener on September 5th.

JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago talked about what you can gather about the Bears at the moment and what might be ahead on Sports Feed Thursday. He touched on a number of topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman during two segments on the show, and you can watch it in the video above or below.