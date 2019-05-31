3 University of Chicago students robbed on campus

CHICAGO — A security alert has been issued after three students were robbed at the University of Chicago.

Around 11:59 p.m. Thursday, three students were walking on the Midway Plaisance at Harper Avenue, when five people approached them — one of them armed with a handgun.

One of the suspects struck one victim with the handgun, and took property from all three victims before fleeing the scene. The victim that was struck was transported to the University of Chicago emergency department for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

The university released the following statement: