5 shot, 2 critical, after drive-by shooting during party in Robbins

ROBBINS, Ill. -- A shooting investigation is underway in the south suburbs after five people were shot, two of them critically injured.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says this was a drive-by shooting.

The drive-by shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 14000 block of Grace, where dozens of people were gathered for a party.

Witnesses tell the sheriff’s office a dark colored vehicle pulled up, and someone in that car opened fire. Evidence markers make clear there were multiple rounds.

According to one witness, nothing suspicious preceded the gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition. Three other victims, in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not unknown whether the shooting was random or involved some type of retaliation.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.