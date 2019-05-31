‘Absolutely repugnant:’ Lightfoot pushes for Burke’s resignation amid new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot didn't mince words at a news conference Friday. She said it's time for the Ald. Ed Burke to resign amid new allegations of corruption.

She described what's spelled out in the indictment against Burke as "absolutely repugnant."

"The words of Ed Burke himself are damning in the superseding indictment," she said.

Lightfoot made her case the day after a 59-page indictment came out accusing the 14th Ward alderman of racketeering, attempted extortion and bribery.

For the first time, Chicagoans are learning what’s on the secret recordings made by former Ald. Daniel Solis while he was cooperating with the feds.

The feds allege Burke used his power as City Council Finance Committee Chairman to try extorting business for his private law firm

In one recording, Burke expressed displeasure that developers of the Old Post Office did not throw him any legal business.

“As far as I’m concerned, they can go f— themselves," he said.

Months later, he asks Solis about the developers again: "So, did we land the uh... the tuna?"

Prosecutors also claim Burke threatened to oppose a Field Museum admission fee hike after the museum didn’t respond to his inquiry for an internship for a friend’s child.

In January, the feds charged Burke with attempting to shake down owners of a Burger King in his ward for law firm business.

Burke still won re-election in February despite the charges. Lightfoot argues the circumstances have changed dramatically since then.

"Multiple schemes over multiple years where he is trying to use his power and influence as the finance committee chair and then using city employees to bend to his will, to get them to unwittingly - hopefully - participate in a criminal scheme. That is a far degree different, that information absolutely was not before the voters of the 14th Ward," Lightfoot said.

Ed Burke’s lawyers released a statement that says, in part:

"Any suggestion Alderman burke abused his position for personal gain is simply not true. The charges are unfounded and not based on actual evidence. We welcome the opportunity to present the complete picture and all the facts to a jury."

Court records indicate Burke is set to appear in federal court for an arraignment Tuesday