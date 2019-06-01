Illinois lawmakers pass sweeping abortion rights bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Senate has approved a sweeping abortion rights bill.

The 34 – 20 vote comes amid a time when several other states have passed laws essentially banning the practice.

The bill establishes a woman’s “fundamental right” to an abortion… and states that “a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent rights.”

It also repeals the Illinois abortion law of 1975, eliminating spousal consent, waiting periods, criminal penalties for abortion providers and restrictions on abortion facilities.

The bill now heads to Governor Pritzker. He campaigned on a promise to make Illinois the most progressive state in the country for reproductive rights.