1 man, 3 teens shot in Austin neighborhood: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Four people were shot in the city's Austin neighborhood Saturday evening.

Chicago police said four people were standing in the parking lot of Jimmy's Food and Deli on the 5600 block of West Madison Street around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from across the street and struck all four people.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the lower backside. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was stabilized.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the lower backside. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized.

An 18-year-old male was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized. Police said he was known to police.

It is unclear if all those shot were congregating together. It is also unknown if any of those shot were the intended target.

Police did not provided a description of the person who fired shots.

The investigation is ongoing.