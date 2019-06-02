FeedonThis: The tables have turned in Chicago baseball at the moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a lot of the last two years, the conversation has been about the Cubs having success chasing the playoffs in the middle of a title window while the White Sox have struggled as they develop in their rebuild.

For just a little bit in late May, early June of 2019, the roles have reversed.

The White Sox have found their stride a bit and are creeping near .500, and are at least in the conversation for what is a very, very muddled race for the AL's second Wild Card spot. Meanwhile the Cubs' early May success was knocked down a bit after a 1-5 road trip that included a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals this weekend.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the new trend on Sunday's Sports Feed, and their discussion is part of #FeedonThis, which you can see in the video above.

Speaking of the White Sox, a few members of the Bears enjoyed their night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, especially quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and guard Kyle Long.

That was featured in Social Fodder which you can see in the video above.

As the offense enjoyed the night out, the defense continues to adjust to their new leader for the 2019 season.

Jarrett and Josh discuss how Chuck Pagano could change the defense for the upcoming year along with how he might keep it the same in the video above.