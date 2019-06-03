8 kids hospitalized after pepper spray incident inside middle school

CHICAGO — Five students were hospitalized after someone sprayed pepper spray inside a Chicago elementary school.

Pepper spray was released inside Jenner Elementary Academy of the Arts Monday afternoon. One student said the incident happened during a lunch period.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a 12-year-old student sprayed the pepper spray on a dare.

CPS said the situation is being taken seriously, but because of privacy concerns, they could not go into detail.

The incident was just one of many pepper spray incidents that happened in Chicago Public Schools in recent weeks.

Morgan Park High School on the South Side has had as many as six incidents. In some cases, some students were arrested.