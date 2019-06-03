At least 10 killed in weekend shootings across Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- At least 10 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded, after shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, 45 people were shot this weekend, 10 fatally.

The latest happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, when a 58-year-old man was shot in the Marshall Square neighborhood during a drive-by.

Another shooting includes a double homicide in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood. Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a car that had been traveling west on North Avenue just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

In Austin, four people were shot about 9:45 p.m. Saturday while standing in a parking lot in the 5600 block of West Madison Street.

In the Fuller Park neighborhood, Denise Weekly, a 26-year-old mother of two, was fatally shot at a party. The scene near 49th Street and Princeton Avenue was covered in shell casings.

The Chicago Police Department put special patrols in areas where retaliations were suspected, after several gang- related incidents Friday.

More people were shot this weekend than last, which was Memorial Day weekend. Community activist say enough is enough.

Police say this weekend, they managed to seize 81 illegal guns and made 19 gun-related arrests. Several "people of interest" are also being questioned, but they're also asking the public to share what they know about any of these cases.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson's job is on the line as Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will evaluate the city's recent gun violence, before deciding whether or not to replace the police superintendent.

Chicago police did release the crime statistics through May, showing crime has dropped 9% in the city.

Supt. Johnson and CPD will hold a news conference Monday morning in response to this weekend's violence.