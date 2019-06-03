Bears’ coach Matt Nagy’s message to University of Delaware graduates: Be You

NEWARK, Del. – When asked about his possible words of wisdom for an upcoming speech, the Chicago Bears’ coach was quite coy with the media on Wednesday.

“It’s gonna be real quick,” said Matt Nagy when asked about what he might say at his alma mater on Saturday afternoon. “It’s gonna be ‘Be You,’ drop the mic and walk out.”

Well, it turns out he had more to say than that when he faced the graduates at the University of Delaware at the school’s football stadium as Nagy delivered the school’s commencement speech for the Class of 2019.

The coach talked to the students for almost 24 minutes on Saturday, discussing a number of topics with the graduates and those in attendance in the stadium he played in from 1997-2000.

In the heart of Eagles country, Nagy first referenced how he heard a lot of people talking about the “double doink” – referring to the missed field goal in the Wild Card playoff game by Cody Parkey that allowed Philadelphia to beat the Bears 16-15. He then thanked the school for taking down the goalposts in the stadium for the ceremony, once again eluding to the now infamous missed kick that ended the Bears’ season.

His message to the students was similar to that which he’s given to his team since taking over in January 2018: Be You.

Nagy referenced that message as he talked about his own journey from his playing days in the arena league to selling custom homes after his days in football appeared to be over. But the opportunity to be a coaching intern in 2008 with the Eagles under head coach Andy Reid started a new path for Nagy, who found opportunities in Philadelphia and Kansas City, then eventually led to the Bears’ head coaching job.

He also managed to have some fun as well, getting everyone up on their feet early on in the speech to say “Thank You” to those around him. Nagy also recalled a number of spots he used to frequent on campus, which drew a lot of cheers from the crowd, while also mentioning the Eagles a few times to rile up the pro-Philly crowd on a number of occasions.