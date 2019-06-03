Man found dead in trunk after reported home invasion in Crete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in Will County are investigating after a man was found dead and a woman injured in a garage in unincorporated Crete Township Monday.

According to police, the Will County Sheriff’s office was called to a home in the 26000 block of South Klemme Road around 10:30 a.m. for a well-being check.

Upon entry into an attached garage, deputies located a 59-year-old woman inside a vehicle. The woman told deputies her husband was in the trunk of the vehicle.

Deputies located the 63-year-old man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was stabilized.

The woman told authorities two masked men entered her home Sunday night and robbed the couple.

No description of the suspect has been released at this time.

Will County authorities continue to investigate.