Chicago Ald. Burke to be arraigned Tuesday on corruption charges

CHICAGO -- Chicago Alderman Edward Burke is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court.

Burke, 75, was indicted on racketeering and bribery charges last month. Prosecutors say Burke abused his position for financial gain, and offered favors in exchange for business at his law firm.

The charges are related to schemes involving a Burger King renovation, the Old Main Post Office development, and an unnamed museum. The various carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the allegations 'alarming', and has called for his resignation.

Burke, the City Council’s longest serving alderman, won reelection in February despite being charged a month earlier with attempted extortion.

Burke's arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m.