Crete man found dead in trunk ID’d; Autopsy inconclusive

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Will County officials have identified the man who was found dead inside a trunk in unincorporated Crete Township as 63-year-old Francisco Aranda.

The cause of death is still pending after the results of an autopsy performed Tuesday was ruled inconclusive.

According to police, the Will County Sheriff’s office was called to a home in the 26000 block of South Klemme Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday for a well-being check. Relatives said neither Aranda nor his wife showed up for work, and they were not answering their phones.

Upon entry into an attached garage, deputies located a 59-year-old woman inside a vehicle. The woman told deputies her husband was in the trunk of the vehicle, and that two masked men entered her home Sunday night and robbed the couple.

Deputies located Aranda and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was stabilized. She is expected to be released sometime Tuesday.

The woman told investigators that she and her husband were robbed by two masked men and then forced into the trunk of their car.

Neighbors are shocked that this could happen in such a rural area.

"Wow, how could this happen here?" asked neighbor Robert Gifford.

Will County Sheriff’s department says this appears to be a targeted attack.

No description of the suspects has been released at this time. No one is in custody.

Will County authorities continue to investigate.