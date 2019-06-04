Wolves GM Wendell Young joins Sports Feed to discuss the Calder Cup Finals

CHICAGO - He's been apart of Wolves teams that have won Calder Cups in the past, and now he's got the shot to see another one come back to Rosemont.

Chicago Wolves general manager Wendell Young saw his resilient team win their first Western Conference title in 11 years over the past month and now he hopes they can get three more wins for a Calder Cup championship.

After two eventful games in Charlotte, the Wolves now welcome the Checkers to Allstate Arena for Games 3, 4, and 5 over the next week. It also comes after Wolves forward Curtis McKenzie was suspended for Wednesday's game due to his actions in a fight at the end of a Game 2 loss on Sunday.

Wendell talked about all that with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday night on Sports Feed, and you can see his segment in the video above.

