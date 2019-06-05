911 calls from Jussie Smollett incident released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 911 calls from the night the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett was reported were released Wednesday.

In January, the "Empire" actor reported to police that he had been attacked by two men in an apparent hate crime, saying his attackers used racial and homophobic language.

A person who was not Smollett called 911 that night to report the attack. The caller did not name Smollett but said a person was attacked.

The caller said:

“I just need police to come by…um.. I work with an artist…I don’t really want to say his name but he states that (REDACTED)… he went to Subway he was walking by some guys. I don’t know. They jumped him or something like that and I just want to report it and make sure he’s all right.

- Listen to the 911 Recordings -

His name is redacted from the audio, but in a previous interview Smollett identified his creative director Frank Gatson as the person who called authorities. The caller told the 911 operator his friend initially did not want to report what happened.

Operator: Does your friend need an ambulance? Caller: I just think he’s startled. It’s really weird ma’am cause I’m scared. I don’t know what it is. They put a noose around his neck. ... You know, they didn’t do anything but they put a noose around his neck.

About 15 minutes after the first call was made to 911, the caller calls again because officers had not yet shown up. The second call continues with the operator trying to pinpoint the location before police arrive.

- Listen to the 911 Recordings -

Smollett was previously criminally indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report — but prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett in late March.

After investigating, prosecutors alleged Smollett paid to have two brothers stage the attack. Police said the actor was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett has maintained his innocence.

Last week, Cook County prosecutors released more than 2,000 pages of documents in the case.

Also Wednesday, Lee Daniels, the creator of "Empire" officially announced Smollett would not be returning to the show.