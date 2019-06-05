David Bote shines during a foggy Cubs’ win over the Rockies at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – In something more synonymous with the NFL team in Chicago and not the baseball team on the north side, mother nature provided her own eerie atmosphere to the “Friendly Confines.”

Fog started rolling into the park and stayed for most of the Cubs’ game against the Rockies on Wednesday night. It provided a unique setting for June baseball game, and was the perfect metaphor for what was going on with the game and behind the scenes at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ bullpen got a major boost early in their game with the Rockies, when reports surfaced that the team has signed closer Craig Kimbrel to a three-year, $43 million deal.

On the field, the Cubs were in an active contest with the Rockies where a three-run and four-run lead were not nearly enough to bring home the victory.

Luckily, David Bote was there to provide clarity on this foggy night.

The second baseman knocked in a career-high seven RBI on the evening, providing the bulk of the offense in a wild 9-8 Cubs’ victory. Bote fell a triple short of the cycle, collecting a homer, double, and two singles in his four at-bats to give the team their third-straight victory.