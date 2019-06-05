FeedonThis: Jarrett salutes his dad – No. 1 Bear Walter Payton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He was one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, and in Bears' history, there is no one better.

Walter Payton's legacy developed over a decade with the team has earned him the title of Greatest Bear of All-Time in a list released by the team last month.

Jarrett Payton had the chance on Wednesday's Sports Feed to talk about what that means to him and his family as the team's 100th anniversary reunion approaches this weekend.

That segment with Josh Frydman is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Josh and Jarrett also took a social media challenge from the Bears - pick a great Bears group with $15.

See what that's all about in Social Fodder in the video above.

Did Josh's call to Theo Epstein really work?

Because shortly after he discussed the chances of Craig Kimbrel joining the Cubs, it happened.

See that segment in the video above.