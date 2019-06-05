Mitchell Trubisky learning to master the Bears’ offense in 2019

LAKE FOREST – It was the first and most obvious question the quarterback was going to get asked during his first availability during offseason workouts at Halas Hall.

Now that Mitchell Trubisky is running Matt Nagy’s complex offense for a second year, how is it going? Are things better, the same, more fluid, smooth?

As it turns out, the Bears’ quarterback liked that last word quite a bit.

“Smooth is a really good word to describe how things are going,” said Trubisky. “It feels like we’re playing football. Were all on the same page. Everyone knows what they’re doing, being year two in this offense. So it’s a lot of fun out there going through it and just being even more detailed than we were last year within each play.

“Yeah, it’s going really smooth and we’re just out there having fun and executing, and the defense is throwing a lot of good looks at us, so it’s very cool to see what they’re doing, too.”

As the anointed franchise quarterback, many will be most curious to see how Trubisky fares in his third year with the Bears. Nagy is one of those, and he’s got a big expectation for the quarterback in 2019.

“Last year, he learned it. This year, he’s trying to master it,” said Nagy. “Again, he’s done a masterful job right now at trying to get some of the adjustments we have within the plays and the concepts and the schemes. Hopefully, within a few months from now, we get to training camp and the preseason, you will all see that in-game situations.”

But till then, it’s on Trubisky to “master” this offense that he was learning about for most of 2018.

“Basically trying to know the offense as well as coach Nagy does, just being on the same page,” said Trubisky what it means to him to “master” the offense. “Mastering this offense, owning every single protection call, check, adjustment, changing plays, everything within each play, and just owning it, and knowing it like the back of your hand.

“Just not second-guessing, being ahead, and just being able to teach it to everyone else on the offense. That’s the goal you reach to, just master something where you know it that you can teach it to anybody.”

One would think that would help Trubisky top the 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in 14 starts that he had in 2018. Ultimately, the results won’t matter till September, and people won’t believe the rhetoric till they see the improvements in person.

Nevertheless, Trubisky provided some evidence that things are much better right now, even in helmet, jersey, and shoulder pad workouts.

“Plays that we left out last year, we’ve already corrected and have gotten better at it this year. It’s just looking at game film, running those plays throughout OTAs, and then getting them right, and correcting them already,” said Trubisky. “Sometimes it’s just me doing the footwork or getting the right protection call, and just finding completions, and continuing to push the ball downfield and be aggressive.

“We have seen, and like you said, those confirmations that we are getting better. It’s evident on film.”

As Trubisky continues toward earning his “masters” in the Nagy offense.