WATCH LIVE: SkyCam9 over CTA Green Line train derailment at 47th Street

CHICAGO — A CTA Green Line train derailment occurred near 47th Street Thursday.

CTA officials said one car is off the tracks and leaning, but it does not appear it will fall. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Green Line service is suspended between Roosevelt and 63rd Street. CTA suggests considering al service for your trip.

Green Line srvc is temp suspended btwn Roosevelt & the 63rd terminals due to derailment near 47th. Consider alt srvc for your trip thru the area, incl Red Line and bus rtes 3, 4 and 29, as well as E-W (incl rtes 21, 35. 39, 43, 47, 15, 55, 59, 63) buses that connect to Red Line. — cta (@cta) June 6, 2019

SkyCam9 is flying over the scene, and firefighters could be seen on a hydraulic lift leading passengers out of the derailed CTA car. One customer even took a selfie with a firefighter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.