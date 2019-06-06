Don Pierson discusses the Bears’ ‘Centennial Scrapbook’ on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He was one of the people tasked with creating a memoir of a franchise a century in the making.

Hall of Fame NFL writer Don Pierson teamed up with fellow longtime writer Dan Pompei to produce the Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook in time for the team's 100th anniversary celebration.

Over two years of work went into the book along with a Top 100 list of players that's stirred up debate amongst athletes and fans.

Ahead of the team's 100th anniversary reunion this weekend, Don appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the project with Josh Frydman on Thursday evening. You can watch his entire discussion on the scrapbook and Bears' history in the video above or below.