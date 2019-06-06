× Fortunes are reversed for the White Sox against the Nationals

WASHINGTON D.C. – The momentum they carried into the Nation’s Capital disappeared over the course of two games.

Nothing quite worked like it did against the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field the weekend before. The starting pitching wasn’t as strong, the hitting wasn’t quite as clutch, and even a red hot closer had a forgettable moment.

Luckily it was only a two-game series for the White Sox against the Nationals this week, because they probably want to get out quickly.

Washington completed a sweep on Wednesday afternoon with a walk-off 6-4 victory on a Trae Turner two-run homer to left of Alex Colome, dropping the White Sox to three games under .500. In a game opposite of the one they played on Tuesday night, the visitors fell behind, rallied, but in the end the result was the same.

A two-run homer by Jose Abreu and a solo shot by Wellington Castillo in the 8th erased a four-run deficit, but unlike the last month-and-a-half, Colome was off his game. After allowing just a single run in his last 15 appearances, the pitcher was brought into a tie game in the 9th to help get the contest to extra innings.

But Colome gave up a walk to end the inning and Turner’s blast to left was the first he’d surrendered since April 19th.

It was another disappointment in a quick series full of them for the White Sox. At least it only lasted two games, and the team has Thursday off before traveling to Kansas City for a three-game series.

They swept the Royals just last week, so a shot to turn the momentum back around may be ahead.