2 people injured after I-94 shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were injured after a shooting on Interstate 94 Thursday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, a car rolled over in the northbound lanes around 95th Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Initial reports indicated shots were fired near the northbound Bishop Ford and the Dan Ryan near Stony Island.

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition. There was no information about the second person who was injured.

The northbound ramp to I-57 southbound was shut down while police investigated. Traffic in the area was experiencing delays.