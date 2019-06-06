Rookie pitcher Lambert keeps the Cubs guessing in loss to the Rockies

CHICAGO – One of the big storylines of this Cubs’ series with the Rockies on the field – since none will top the Craig Kimbrel news off of it – was the team’s offense.

After getting held to a run in 13 innings against Colorado in the Wild Card game last October, the Cubs ripped off 17 runs in a pair of victories the last two days. This came after the team had a rough offensive week on the road, and continues the upward progression of the offense as a whole in 2019.

But this group had no match for a rookie on the mound for the Rockies on Thursday.

Making his major league debut, Peter Lambert allowed just one run over seven innings of work, scattering four hits and striking out nine while walking just one. That was enough to best Jose Quintana’s good effort over 7 1/3 innings in a 3-1 Colorado win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field Thursday afternoon.

It stops a three-game winning streak for the team as they now prepare to host the Cardinals for a three-game series starting on Friday afternoon.