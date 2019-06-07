1 killed, 3 injured in Lake Shore Drive shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person is dead and three others are wounded after a shooting on Lake Shore Drive.

The victims told police they were traveling northbound near Fullerton just before midnight, when another vehicle pulled up and multiple shot were fired into their Honda minivan.

The offenders fled the scene, as the victims drove to the Walgreens on Belmont and Broadway in Lakeview, and called police.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men are hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, the incident appears to be gang-related and all of the victims are known to law enforcement.

A fifth person in the minivan was not hurt. Police say the survivors are not being cooperative with the investigation.

No one is in custody.