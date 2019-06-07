Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire at old Gately’s Peoples Store in Roseland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Fire crews battled an extra-alarm fire at a once popular department store in the city's Roseland neighborhood Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a building at 112th and Michigan, and later escalated to a three-alarm.

Fire officials set up a collapse zone due to a partial roof collapse of the building.

A portion of the building used to be the old Gately's Peoples Store, which closed in the early 90s. Most of the building is abandoned, but officials believe other businesses may still be active in the building.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Michigan Avenue is completely shut down from E.115th to E. 111th. CTA has rerouted the No. 34 and No. 119 buses.

