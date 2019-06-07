A masked person is smearing feces on cars and homes in Bridgeport, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago detectives are investigating after feces was found smeared in different locations in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The incident has reportedly happened about a dozen times in recent weeks. Police said someone wearing a mask has allegedly been spotted spreading the feces on car and house door handles.

A woman who filed a police report told officers she captured some video of the person she believes is responsible. The woman also told police the person broke her car’s driver’s side mirror.

