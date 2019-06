GURNEE, Ill. — A person is in police custody following a barricade situation in Gurnee, according to the village.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday near Waveland and Grand. An active police presence responded to the scene for a “barricaded suspect.”

As of 12:30 p.m., a subject was in custody. No injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for detail.s