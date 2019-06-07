Scott Pelley Reflects on a Lifetime of Reporting
-
Valerie Jarrett Talks About Getting Her Start in Chicago Politics, Meeting the Obamas
-
Lightfoot announces 7 new members of Chicago Board of Education
-
Chicago makes history as Lori Lightfoot elected first openly gay, female African-American mayor
-
Major shift in makeup of Chicago City Council after historic election
-
Chicago’s progressive candidates set sights on ‘sea change’ in City Council
-
-
Mayor-elect Lightfoot addresses Illinois House, says state must work with Chicago
-
Preckwinkle’s comment about Lightfoot’s sexual orientation under scrutiny
-
Chicago mayoral candidates make final push before Election Day
-
Will voters’ ‘identity politics’ choose new Chicago mayor?
-
Social media stirs up condo controversy in suburban mayoral race
-
-
‘The Schmo’ returns to Sports Feed to talk UFC Thursday
-
Scott King discusses the upcoming summer for the Blackhawks on Sports Feed
-
Thunderstorms later tonight, some rain Thursday morning