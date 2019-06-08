× 2 officers responding to shooting injured in crash

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers who were responding to a call for a person shot were injured in a crash with a truck.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Chicago and California. Police said the squad car had its lights and sirens on while it was traveling westbound on Chicago. The truck was traveling southbound on California when the two vehicles collided.

The truck then hit a building, and its diesel fuel tank started leaking, prompting a Level I Hazmat response. The leak was secured at 1:25 p.m.

The officers were identified as 24- and 25-year-old men. One still has probationary status, so he’d been working less than 18 months on the job, and the other just finished his probationary period. They were both transported to Stroger Hospital and are now in stable condition.

The truck driver is a 22-year-old man who was working for a plumbing company. He was taken to Stroger in serious but stable condition. Police say he will he cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and for driving without a license. Reached by phone, the owner of the plumbing company had no comment.