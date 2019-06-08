Police investigating double homicide in Arlington Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are conducting a double homicide investigation after a man and woman were found dead inside an Arlington Heights home.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said someone called 911 from inside a residence in the 00-99 block of South Derbyshire. No discernable conversation took place, so officers went to investigate the open telephone line.

Upon their arrival, police found a man and woman who had sustained "traumatic injuries" and died.

Police said despite limited information in the case, they believe the incident is contained and that there is no further risk to the community. Video from the crime scene showed a person in handcuffs being taken into police custody, but officers provided no details about this person. So far, there have been no arrest in the case.

Autopsies for the victims are slated for Sunday.