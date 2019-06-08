× Man, woman wounded in Pilsen drive-by

CHICAGO — Police said two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood.

A man and a woman, both 28, were in a vehicle at about 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue when someone opened fire from another vehicle.

Chicago police say the vehicle was a light color.

The man was hit in the chest and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The woman was struck in the arm and taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area North police are investigating.