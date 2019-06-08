Teens hospitalized from crash after prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several teens were hospitalized after the car they were riding in crashed as they were on their way home from prom.

All six of these teens had just attended prom for Bogan High School.

They were all riding in the same rental car, with emergency responders calling this a high-speed crash.

Police are saying, all but one of those teens, were rushed here to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

This accident took place around 12:45 this morning, in the Ashburn neighborhood.

This was the scene on 79th, near Hohman.

Police say six teens were in this Nissan Rogue, heading East on 79th, when they crashed into a red Yukon SUV, that was already in the intersection, heading north.

The front of that Nissan was smashed in.

Police say four boys and two girls were in that rental car and range in age from 17 to 19.

Three of those teens were brought here to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.

A man who witnessed the crash, says he jumped into action, pulling one of the teens unconscious and bleeding badly from that Nissan, as it went up in flames.

“As i was dragging him to the curb, the car actually caught on fire and fortunately there was a comed truck i was able to get a fire extinguisher from and as i was putting the fire out from under the hood, my wife was helping a young female that was also injured and she got her out on the median," said Rob Schultz, who helped pull some of the teens from the car.

That good samaritan says several others pulled over to help as well.

The 51-year-old man hit in his SUV, was taken to Christ Hospital in serious to critical condition.