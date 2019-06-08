Woman shot by man on a bike in Lakeview

CHICAGO — A woman walking in the 600 block of West Surf at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday was the victim of a random shooting by a man riding a bike.

Police said the woman works as a server at a nearby restaurant and was on the sidewalk when a man on a bike passed by, and fire one shot.

The 27-year-old woman was shot under her right breast. Someone heard her screaming and called the police.

She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

Police say the man continued biking eastbound on Surf.

The only description of the shooter is that he is white.