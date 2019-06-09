9 hospitalized after semi-truck crashes into 5 cars on Kennedy Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department said nine people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Canfield Avenue right before Harlem Avenue when a semi-truck lost control and crashed into five cars.

The fire department said over a dozen people were injured. Nine of them were hospitalized at three different hospitals and four refused medical attention.

Two of those hospitalized were in critical condition.

No further information was provided.