Spotty showers possible overnight, warn and mostly sunny Monday

The first in a series of cold fronts passed through the area overnight, ushering in drier air and ending the threat of showers.

Spotty showers will remain possible Sunday night and a few showers could linger into tomorrow morning, but most of us will remain dry.

Breezy northwest winds will usher cooler and drier air into the region tomorrow. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s as skies become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Despite the emergent sunshine, temperatures are expected to run about seven degrees below normal on Monday as a high amplitude wave in our upper level wind flow makes its way across the Great Lakes.

A chance of showers holds off until Tuesday night, but then showers and thunderstorms become likely Wednedsay. A cooler Thursday could bring a few showers.

Hit and miss showers are possible Friday and scattered showers and storms are in Saturday's forecast. Father's Day looks cool and mainly dry.

This scenario is forecast to repeat itself two more times over the next week leaving little chance for summertime air masses to become established across the Midwest.

Beginning June 15th,the average high temperature in Chicago reaches 80 degrees, eventually peaking at 85 degrees during mid-July.

To date, the city has officially logged only eight 80-degree days. Summer heat will remain scarce through mid-month due to the procession of cold fronts in coming days.

Longer range forecasts do support a more typical June weather pattern developing toward the end of next week.